Manilyn, Sheryl, Tina may espesyal na regalo sa fans ng Triplets

FIRST time magsasama sa concert stage ang magkakaibigang sina Sheryl Cruz, Tina Paner at Manilyn Reynes, ang “Triplet: The Concert” na magaganap sa Sept. 9 sa Music Museum.
Ayon sa director ng concert na si Frank Mamaril, maririnig ang classic hit songs ng tatlo kasama ang mga bagong kanta na bibigyan nila ng sarili nilang flavor. Special guests nila ang Meant To Be boys na sina Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj at Ivan Dorschner.
“I am very, very honored and blessed that after so many years na nagkahiwa-hiwalay kami ng mga kaibigan ko at naging mature kami, magkakaibigan pa rin kami. At this point, may chance uli kaming magkatrabaho after Meant To Be.
“It’s a joy working with Manilyn and Tina. It’s also an honor performing with the JEYA Boys na excited na ring mag-perform. It’s nice kasi kung ano ang ginagawa namin before sa That’s Entertainment, we dance, we sing, gagawin uli namin ngayon.
“Nadagdagan lang ang challenge kasi may new songs kami plus a lot of medleys na very danceable. I’m sure ‘yung energy ng audience would go up the roof. May duets din kami at may interaction with the audience,” pahayag ni Sheryl.
Based na rin sa bansa si Tina na ilang taon ding nanirahan sa Barcelona, Spain. Kasama na niya ang nag-iisang anak na babae rito pero pumupunta rin dito ang father ng kanyang anak. Ilan sa hit songs niya ay “Tamis ng Unang Halik”, “Sana” at iba pa.
Of course, maririnig din ang “Feel na Feel” at “Sayang na Sayang” ni Mane.
Handog ng Striking Star Productions ang “Triplet: The Concert.”
