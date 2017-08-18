Alden nag-report agad sa ‘EB’ kahit walang tulog galing US; gusto nang makita si Maine By Jun Nardo Bandera

KEBER ni Alden Richards sa tinatawag na jetlag. Aba, gabi ng Martes siya dumating ng Pilipinas galing sa show sa Texas pero kinabukasan, hayun at nasa Juan for All, All for Juan segment na siya ng Eat Bulaga! Aminado si Alden na wala pa siyang tulog. Pero dama naman ang kasiyahan sa kanyang mukha kahit pagod at puyat dahil panay ang kulitan nila ni Maine Mendoza, huh! Sa report naman ng GMA News, dinumog ang show ni Alden sa Houston na ginanap sa Bayou City Event Center last Aug. 13. Bahagi ng post ng GMA Pinoy TV sa Instagram, “He melted the hearts of his fans in Texas with stunning song numbers. Alden also received certificates of appreciation from the Philippine Consulate in Texas and organizer AZ Media Entertainment Services for his participation in the event.” Habang nasa Texas, nakabisita ang Pambansang Bae sa NASA na isa sa wishes niya dahil pangarap din niya ang maging piloto.

