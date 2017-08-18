Gil, Joyce, Mikee sasabak na kakaibang acting workshop

EXCITED na ang mga Kapuso stars na sina Joyce Ching, Mikee Quintos at Gil Cuerva sa pagsabak nila sa isang matinding acting workshop under New York based professional acting teacher Anthony Vincent Bova.

Inaasahan ng masuswerteng Kapuso artists na marami silang matututunang style sa acting mula sa international teacher na maaari nilang magamit sa kanilag future projects.

Dumating si Anthony sa bansa noong Aug. 13 para sa 3-day intense acting workshop, aniya pagtutuunan niya ang method of “being”.

Si Anthony ay personally endorsed ni Eric Morris para siyang magturo sa mga Artist Center stars ng The Eric Morris System — ang method of acting na sinasabing mas personal at intimidating sa mga actors dahil nire-require nitong harapin ang inner fears at weaknesses ng isang individual.

Hindi na bago sa mentor ni Anthony Vincent Bova na si Eric Morris ang Pilipinas dahil in the past ay nai-train na niya ang ilan sa mga premyadong aktor at aktres natin sa bansa, kabilang na riyan sina Direk Laurice Guillen, Michael de Mesa, Leo Martinez at ang namayapang actor-director na si Johnny Delgado.

Makakatulong ni Anthony sa workshop ang Laurice Guillen Actors Studio at GMA Artist Center na ang main objective “is to establish a higher standard for the actors’ performance in the Philippines.”