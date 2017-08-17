Robin nag-donate ng P5M para sa mga batang biktima ng Marawi siege Bandera

NAG-DONATE ng P5 million si Robin Padilla para sa psychosocial intervention program ng mga batang naapektuhan sa patuloy na giyera sa Marawi. Mismong si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang naging witness sa pag-turnover ni Binoe sa Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Tinanggap naman ni DSWD Undersecretary Emmanuel Leyco ang donasyon ni Robin sa isang simpleng seremonya na ginanap sa Malakanyang nitong Miyerkules.

Ayon sa ulat, umabot na sa 700 katao ang nasawi sa Marawi siege habang daan-daang pamilya na ang naapektuhan, kabilang na ang mga walang kamuwang-muwang na mga bata.

Narito ang mensahe ni Robin na ipinost niya sa social media: “Sa ngalan ng Panginoong ALLAH ang pinakamapagpala at ang pinakamahabagin.

“Ang araw na ito ay pinagpala ng kanyang habag at awa sapagkat ang panalangin ng mga muslim filipinos hindi lamang ng mga kapatid na Moro kasama na rin ang ating mga Kababayan na patuloy na nagdarasal para sa mabuting kahihinatnan ng MARAWI ay may malinaw na kasagotan na po ALLAH HU AKBAR!!!”

