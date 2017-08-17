PH archers natumbok ang ikalawang bronze medal By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

NATUMBOK nina Earl Yap, Joseph Benjamin Vicencio at Paul Marton dela Cruz ang ikatlong medalya ng Pilipinas – isang tanso – sa men’s team compound event ng archery competition Huwebes sa 29th Southeast Asian Games sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Naging mainit sa kanilang opening match ang second-seed na Pinoy archers na dinaig ang Myanmar, 236-214, para umabante sa semifinals kontra Singapore, na naungusan ang Indonesia, 226-225. Subalit kinapos sina Yap, Vicencio at Dela Cruz laban sa mga Singaporeans, 227-233, para mahulog sa labanan para sa bronze medal kontra Vietnam, na natalo sa kanilang semis match kontra eventual gold medalist Malaysia, 227-228. Ginapi naman ng Filipino archers ang mga Vietnamese, 233-230, para maduplika ang kanilang bronze-medal finish sa 2015 Singapore Southeast Asian Games. Ito ang ikalawang tansong medalya ni Dela Cruz, na pumangatlo sa men’s individual compound nitong Miyerkules. Ang PH sepak takraw team ang naghatid ng unang medalya ng bansa na isang pilak mula sa men’s chinlone team event.

