Vice kay Calvento: Pasensiya na po kayo, I personally apologize! By Alex Brosas Bandera

Nag-issue na ng public apology si Vice Ganda para sa veteran journalist na si Tony Calvento sa live episode ng It’s Showtime.

Ito’y may konek sa pagkukumpara ni Vice kay Tony Calvento sa isang contestant ng Tawag Ng Tanghalan last week. Sabi ni Vice, “I just would like to personally apologize nga pala. Kasi last time, I wasn’t able to personally say my apologies to Mr. Tony Calvento, who got offended when his name was dragged during the discussion noong nakaraang linggo.”

“Pasensiya na po kayo. I personally apologize. Pasensiya na kayo naantala dahil ako’y nasa Korea.”

Tinanggap naman agad ni Calvento ang apology ng TV host-comedian, “VICE’S PERSONAL APOLOGY ACCEPTED. ALL IS WELL. LET’S MOVE ON VICE.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.