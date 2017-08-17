P41M nasungkit sa Negros Occidental By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang mananaya sa Negros Occidental ang nanalo ng P41.8 milyon sa Mega Lotto 6/45. Isang mananaya sa Negros Occidental ang nanalo ng P41.8 milyon sa Mega Lotto 6/45. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Public Market ng Poblacion Murcia. Siya ang nag-iisang tumaya sa winning number combination na 17-08-45-24-01-40. Nagkakahalaga ng P20 ang itinaya ng nanalo. Umabot sa P19.9 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya para sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P36,900 ang 27 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P500 naman ang tinamaan ng 1,582 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik naman ang P20 taya ng 25,810 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang mga nanalo ay mayroong isang taon para kunin ang kanilang premyo.

