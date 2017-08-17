Trillanes nais ipatawag ang isang konsehal kaugnay ng umano’y pagkakaroon ng ‘Davao Group’ INQUIRER.net

HINILING ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV sa Senate blue ribbon committee na ipatawag sa susunod na pagdinig ng Senado ang ilang personalidad, kabilang na ang isang konsehal ng Davao City, na umano’y bahagi ng tinaguriang “Davao Group” ng Bureau of Customs (BOC). HINILING ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV sa Senate blue ribbon committee na ipatawag sa susunod na pagdinig ng Senado ang ilang personalidad, kabilang na ang isang konsehal ng Davao City, na umano’y bahagi ng tinaguriang “Davao Group” ng Bureau of Customs (BOC). Sa isang sulat kay committee chairman Richard Gordon noong Agosoto 16, pinapatawag ni Trillanes sina Davao Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera, BOC chief of auction division Hernani Co at Lourdes Rosario, ng Imports and Assessment Service ng BOC kaugnay ng pagdinig sa P6.4 bilyong shabu shipment na nakalusot sa Customs. Ito’y para mapatotohanan ang impormasyon ng pribadong broker na si Mark Ruben Taguba sa nakaraang pagdinig hinghil sa ilegal na shipment, dagdag ni Trillanes. Idinagdag ni Trillanes na iniugnay ni Abellera ang presidential son na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte sa BOC. Isinulong pa rin ni Trillanes ang pagharap ni Abellera sa kabila ng paggiit ni Taguba na isang hearsay lamang ang impormasyon kaugnay ng Davao Group. Sinabi ni Taguba na ginagamit ng isang “Small,” “Tita Nani,” at Vice “Jack” ang pangalan ni Vice Mayor Duterte sa mga ilegal na koleksyon para makalusot ang mga kargamento na dumadaan sa Customs. Tatlo umano ang bahagi ng “Davao Group.” Nauna nang sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte na nakahanda siyang magbitiw sakaling mapatunayang sangkot si Paolo sa korupsyon. Itutuloy ang pagdinig sa Agosto 22.

