‘Celebrity parents na pabibo sa social media, nakakasuka na!’

CELEBRITY parents can learn a thing or two from Ricky Lo’s aria with regards to kids being exposed on social media.

“A word for Kris and other showbiz denizens who can’t help decorating the social media with posts of their children. Before Kris and other soc-med savvy moms scold people and remind them to please spare the innocents, they should be the first to spare their children by keeping them away from the social media. Otherwise, they themselves are (maybe unwittingly) putting their children in, well, ‘harm’s way.’”

‘Yan ang sagot ni Ricky sa aria ni Kris Aquino who was miffed when an item about her son Bimby’s non-appearance in the first birthday party of MJ Yap, James Yap’s son.

Siyempre, sumagot uli si Kris sa kanyang IG account and said, “Can you fault any mother or father, whether celebrity or non celeb for being proud of their children & wanting to share their love & pride w/ their circle- in our case it’s a much bigger circle?

“Simpleng tanong, may connection ba ang IG pictures namin nila Kuya Josh & Bimb sa Birthday ni MJ? Or is this a case of trying to deflect an issue by pinning the blame at someone who tried her best to keep quiet for the sake of peace?

“Harm only comes our children’s way when there are exploitative, unverified headlines.”

Anyway, maraming celebrity parents ang tatamaan sa sinabi ni Ricky Lo. Marami kasing celebrities ang post nang post ng mga ganap sa kanilang mga anak, ang feeling nila ay wiling-wili ang mga netizens na makita ang kanilang daughter or son.

Nasusuka kami kapag nakakakita kami ng mga celebrity sons or daughters na pilit pinapasikat ng mga mother or father nila sa socmed. Tapos kapag may nag-comment ng hindi maganda ay magagalit ang celebrity parents.

Ang feeling namin, uhaw sa attention ang celebrity parents kaya naman gusto nilang sumikat ang mga anak nila sa social media.

Tawang-tawa nga kami dahil may mga parents na lahat ng kibot ng anak nila ay naka-social media – pagkanta, paglakad, pagsayaw, pag-arte.

For us, exposing very young kids sa social media is an act of idiocy. When a celebrity baby is bashed on social media, kasalanan iyon ng mga magulang niya. Why expose a child to ridicule?

No, we’re not referring to Kris kundi ‘yung ibang celebrity moms na wanting to be popular ang kanilang mag anak kaya post nang post ng mga video at photo kahit na baby pa ang kanilang mga dyunakis. Kay kakapal ng mukha!!!