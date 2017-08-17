GMA stars sasabak sa intense ‘Anthony Bova’ acting workshop By Jun Nardo Bandera



Isa ang Kapuso actress na si Joyce Ching na mabibiyaan ng acting workshop na turo ng New York Professional acting teacher na si Anthony Vincent Bova. Nasa bansa ngayon ang workshop teacher upang sumailalim sa kanyang pagtuturo ang GMA Artist Center stars. Personally endorsed ni Eric Morris na turuan ang Kapuso stars. “What attracted me to the Eric Morris System is that this work answered so many questions that other techniques didn’t know to ask. One of the biggest traps actors in general fall into this age of naturalism as an artist is they act natural. It’s still acting. They act natural as opposed to being natural,” paliwanag ni Anthony. Three-day intense workshop ang magaganap among GMA stars anytime soon. Katuwang ni Bova ang Laurice Guillen Actors Studio sa pagsasagawa ng acting workshops.

