Edgar Allan sa GMA: Dito mas malaki yung halaga ko! By Jun Nardo Bandera

MALAYA na raw sa pag-ibig si Edgar Allan Guzman na makipag-loveteam sa kahit kaninong Kapuso star dahil free as a bird na siya ngayon. Kahihiwalay lang niya sa kanyang girlfriend pero tiklop ang bibig niya sa pagbibigay ng detalye. “Wag na lang ‘yung detalye. Basta ready na akong makapareha at excited akong makahanap ng puwedeng maka-loveteam sa Kapuso Network,” pahayag ni EA nang makausap namin sa presscon ng kinabibilangan niyang seryeng My Korean Jagiya. Kung dati ay napapanood niya lang ang kapareha niyang si Heart Evangelista, this time magkasama na sila pero paiiyakin lang daw niya ang aktres sa kanilang teleserye. “First time kong project sa GMA kaya nang in-offer sa akin, hindi na ako nagdalawang-salita pa. Kumbaga, first time ko ring makagawa ng isang primetime (program) sa big netwok. Bakit ko pa sasayangin,” lahad pa ng aktor. Para kay Edgar, kung saang network siya may trabaho, doon siya pumupunta. Sa pagkuha sa kanya ng GMA, “Dito, kumbaga, mas malaki ‘yung halaga ko. Nakikita ko ‘yung halaga ko and thankful din ako sa kabila for giving me opportunities. “Hindi ko naman tinatapos na dito na ako. Kung saan may trabaho, may opportunities, maipapakita at maise-share ang talent ko, doon ako,” katwiran niya.

