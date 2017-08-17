‘Haplos’ nina Rocco at Sanya sa GMA pasok sa Top 10 WorldScreen.com’s Social Wit List By Ervin Santiago Bandera

DAHIL sa pamamayagpag ng Haplos sa GMA Afternoon Prime block, hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas at buong mundo trending ang serye nina Rocco Nacino at Sanya Lopez. Nakasama sa top 10 most buzzed-about new shows worldwide nitong July ang Haplos, ayon sa isang New York-based international media business website. Pangwalo ito sa WorldScreen.com’s Social Wit List at natatanging Filipino show na nakapasok dito. Kahilera na ang Haplos ng mga American TV shows gaya ng Raven’s Home, Earth Live! at Phelps vs. Shark. Bongga, di ba? Samantala, patuloy na ginagayuma ni Lucille (Thea Tolentino) si Gerald (Rocco) para saktan si Angela (Sanya). Mabilis na umepekto ang gayuma kay Gerald at madali itong napapasunod sa kahit ano at maging ang mansyon niya ay pinuntirya nina Lucille at Cedes. Dahil din sa gayuma kaya nasabi niyang hindi na niya mahal si Angela. Ito na nga kaya ang katapusan ng pagmamahalan nilang dalawa? Ano ang gagawin ni Angela sa oras na malamang si Lucille ang may kagagawan ng lahat?

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.