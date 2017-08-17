Ara Mina naging biktima ng umbagerong dyowa

LOVELESS pa rin ang aktres na si Ara Mina. Although, inamin niya na meron siyang avid suitor ngayon. Taga-showbiz ‘yung guy kaya lang ‘di pa niya sure kung ito na nga ang pwede niyang maging “forever”.

“Hindi ko masabi kasi ‘yung iba doon may girlfriend na. ‘Di ba, ang kapal,” sambulat ni Ara.

Mas bata raw sa kanya ‘yung showbiz guy na “umaaligid” sa kanya at lumalabas sa mga show Kapamilya network. Hindi naman daw niya masabi kung mas type niya na maging nobyo ngayon ay taga-showbiz, businessman o politko.

“Dati sabi ko, ayaw ko na ng taga-showbiz. Gusto ko businessman. Napunta ako sa businessman, waley. Tapos dati sabi ko ayaw ko sa politiko. Napunta ako sa politiko. Pero waley na naman. So, sasabihin ko ayoko sa non-showbiz, dati ‘di ba, nagka-non-showbiz ako, waley din. Nabogbog ako, na-dyombag ako,” kwento ni Ara.

Ayaw nang sabihin ni Ara kung sino ‘yung showbiz guy na nangdyombag sa kanya, “Matagal na ‘yan. Huwag na nating banggitin. So, kung ano na lang. Basta kahit hindi siya mayaman basta responsible and who will love me for what I am,” sabi pa niya.

q q q

Nagtungo talaga sa Baguio ang Asia’s King of Talk na si Boy Abunda para personal na panoorin ang launching concert ng bagong all-male singing group na 26HundredBC last weekend.

Personal na sinaksihan ni Kuya Boy ang performance ng bagong addition sa growing roster of talents ng Asian Artists Agency (AAA). We heard, magagaling at magaganda ang boses ng limang members ng band na sina Karl Russel Rillorta, Arian Anglo, Robert Co, John Carlo Opulencia and Janriel Abance.

Naganap ang launching concert ng grupo sa Forest Lodge, Camp John Hay sa Baguio at sa SM City Baguio Event Center last Saturday. Mga taga-Baguio rin ang members ng 26HundredBC at balita namin may set of fans na sila doon.

Recently ay nakausap namin si Kuya Boy and we found out na malapit nang ilabas ang libro niya na pinamagatang “It’s Like This.” Si Kuya Boy mismo ang sumulat ng kwento ng kanyang buhay from cover to cover ng “It’s Like This.”

Bukod tanging ang libro lang ni Kuya Boy ang may pirma at endorsements ng dalawang Presidente ng Pilipinas, sina former Presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at Noynoy Aquino. Congratulations to the one and only King of Talk!