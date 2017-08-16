Halos 40 patay sa anti-drug ops sa 1 araw

Umabot sa 39 katao ang napatay sa magkakahiwalay na operasyon laban sa mga drug suspect sa iba-ibang bahagi ng bansa nito lang Martes, ayon sa pulisya Miyerkules.

Tatlumpu’t dalawa ang napatay sa Bulacan lamang, habang tig-dadalawa ang napatay sa Rosario, Cavite; Naga City, Camarines Sur; at Tacloban City, Leyte; at isa ang napatay sa Binan City, Laguna, ayon sa mga ulat na nakalap ng Bandera sa iba-ibang police unit.

Di pa kasama sa bilang ang drug suspect na pinatay ng di kilalang salarin sa Imus City, Cavite, Martes ng gabi, at ang pinakahuling napatay ng mga pulis sa San Andres, Quezon, Miyerkules ng umaga.

Ayon kay Bulacan provincial police director Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, bukod sa 32 napatay ay mayroon ding 107 naarestong drug suspect sa mga operasyong isinagawa sa lalawigan.

“We have conducted several ‘one time-big time’ operations in the past, but so far this is the highest number of killed persons during operations,” ani Caramat.

Ayon sa police official, inaasahan na nila ang pambabatikos dahil sa malaking bilang ng mga napatay, pero nakahandang humarap sa anumang imbestigasyong isasagawa.

“Every time we are conducting operations, I believe in the legality [of] our operations and I believe our operatives are strictly following police operational procedures [and] of course, observance of human rights,” ani Caramat.

“On our part we know that we have done nothing wrong. Of course there are some sectors that will not believe us, but we are open for any investigation,” aniya pa.

Ayon kay Caramat, 66 operasyon ang isinagawa sa Bulacan mula alas-12 ng madaling-araw hanggang alas-12 ng hatinggabi Martes.

Sa mga naturang operasyon, 25 ang nauwi sa barilan habang ang iba’y pawang mga nauwi sa pagkaaresto ng mga drug suspect.

Umabot sa 376 sachet na may 234.42 gramo ng hinihinalang shabu, 765 gramo ng marijuana, 34 baril, dalawang granada, at 114 bala ang nasamsam sa mga operasyon, ayon kay Caramat.