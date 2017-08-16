Mga sundalo tutulong sa pagpatay ng libo-libong manok na apektado ng bird flu

TINATAYANG isang daang sundalo ang ipapadala sa Pampanga ngayong araw para tumulong sa pagpatay ng libo-libong manok na apektado ng bird flu, ayon kay Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo.

“Nolcom received a warning order from General Headquarters to provide the number of personnel to help the Department of Agriculture in the situation we are having in Pampanga,” sabi ni Arevalo.

Idinagdag ni Arevalo na nauna nang hiniling ng DA sa AFP na magpadala ng 400 sundalo para tumulong sa paglilibing ng mga manok na apektado ng avian flu.

“Di kelangan buuin agad ‘yung 400 ang importante makapag respond the soonest possible time. Ang 400 ay target na i-generate but it doesn’t mean we have to gather that big number,” dagdag ni Arevalo.

Sinabi pa ni Arevalo na nakahanda naman ang AFP na dagdagan pa ang mga sundalong ipapadala para tumulong sakaling kailanganin pa ng DA.

“They will be provided necessary briefing para malaman exactly ang role na gagampanan nila,” sabi ni Arevalo.

Inamin ng mga opisyal ng DA na nabalam ang paglilibing ng mga apektadong manok dahil sa kakulungan ng mga tao, dahilan para imungkahi ng Palasyo hilinigin ang tulong ng AFP.