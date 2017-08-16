Buo pa rin ang integridad ko- Taguiwalo INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni dating Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo na buo pa rin ang kanyang integridad sa kabila ng pagkakabasura ng makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA) sa kanyang appointment. “I have served the people well. I gave my all and I am proud to say that my integrity remains intact and I have never want to lose sight of the people I have sworn to serve with full fidelity and courage,” sabi ni Taguiwalo matapos namang i-reject ng CA ang kanyang pagkakatalaga. Idinagdag ni Taguiwalo na tinatanggap niya ang desisyon ng CA. “Isang karangalan makapaglingkod sa bayan bilang DSWD secretary kahit sa maikling panahon,” dagdag pa ni Taguiwalo. Iginiit naman ni Taguiwalo na taliwas ang desisyon ng CA sa opinyon at pagnanais ng mga tao. “Subalit sa ganang akin, naniniwala ako na hindi sinasalamin ng desisyon ng CA ang damdamin ng taong-bayan. Buo ang aking tiwala sa mamamayan at higit kanino man na sa kanila ako may pananagutan,” giit ni Taguiwalo. Umabot ng 13 ang bumoto sa mga miyembro ng CA para ibasura ang pagkakatalaga ni Taguiwalo. Hindi naman isinapubliko sa plenaryo ang resulta ng botohan. Si Taguiwalo ay kilalang aktibista at professor, at isa sa mga miyembro ng Gabinete na nominado ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). Nagalit ang mga mambabatas kay Taguiwalo matapos magpalabas ng circular kung saan ipinapatigil ang nakasanayan ng mga kongresista na silang namimili ng proyekto para sa DSWD.

