PANOORIN: Marian nagsalita sa isyu ng ‘panunugod’ kay Andrea By Bandera

Dahil sa hindi mamataymatay na isyu tungkol sa kanila ni Andrea Torres, nagsalita na si Marian Rivera tungkol sa isyu na sinugod daw nito ang una sa set ng Alyas Robinhood na serye ng kanyang asawang si Dingdong Dantes. Ayon kay Marian walang katotohanan ito at sobrang ok daw sila ni Andrea. Kung pumupunta siya sa set ay yun ay binibisita nya ang kanyang asawa. Panoorin ang buong pahayag ni Marian.

