P208M jackpot sa Ultra Lotto, P160M sa Super Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Posibleng umabot sa P208 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola nito sa Biyernes.

Ang Super Lotto 6/49 naman ay maaaring umabot sa P160 milyon ang jackpot prize sa bola ngayong Huwebes.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nanalo sa P202.5 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto sa bola noong Martes kung saan lumabas ang winning number combination na 07-54-14-10-04-49.

Umabot sa P23.8 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya para sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P149,070 ang walong mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,440 naman ang 662 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 16,602 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Sa bola naman ng Super Lotto walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 21-46-47-08-43-11. Umabot sa P155.7 milyon ang actual jackpot prize ng Super Lotto.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang 12 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,300 naman ang 869 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 19,185 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

