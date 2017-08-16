Randy na-shock sa pagkamatay ng anak: Baka may ibang plano ang Diyos! By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MATINDING kalungkutan ang nadarama ngayon ni Randy Santiago dahil sa pagpanaw ng kanyang anak na si Ryan Leonardo Santiago noong Linggo. Nauna nang naospital si Ryan, 24, sanhi ng fungal virus, meron din siyang rare brain desease at multiple sclerosis na sinasabing nagpahirap sa binata sa loob ng tatlong taon. Sa interview kay Randy sa La Salle Greenhills Chapel kung saan nakaburol ang labi ni Ryan, naniniwala raw siya na may mas magandang plano ang Diyos para sa kanyang anak kaya kinuha na ito sa kanila. Tanggap na raw niya na wala na ang anak pero napakasakit daw para sa isang magulang na mamatayan ng anak sa murang edad nito. Dagdag pa ni Randy, mapagmahal na anak at kapatid si Ryan, na madalas niyang makakasama sa pinupuntahan niyang showbiz events. Ilan sa malalapit na kaibigan ni Randy sa showbiz na nakiramay na sa kanilang pamilya ay sina Martin Nievera at Gary Valenciano, Agot Isidro at John Estrada.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.