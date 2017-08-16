Kris nagalit sa headline tungkol kay Bimby

NILINAW ni Kris Aquino ang lumabas na chika kung bakit hindi raw sumipot si Bimby sa birthday party ng half-brother nitong si Michael James.

Sa kanyang social media account idinaan ni Kris ang kanyang paliwanag: “Pag mga bata na ang nasa HEADLINE, like any parent- I am PROTESTING: FOUL & UNCALLED FOR.

“1. Why steal the spotlight from an innocent 1 year old child’s birthday celebration with such a teleserye like headline? It’s MJ’s day- not Bimb’s.

“2. Why rely on an event organizer’s account of who confirmed and who didn’t? 3. Why make a ‘drama’ of the relationship between 2 brothers when 1 of them is barely a toddler and their mothers are okay and in regular communication? 4. Most importantly, why bring intrigue on a 10 year old boy who has never done you harm?

“NAKAKAPIKON KASI ANAK KO ANG HINEADLINE without trying to get our side of the story- madali akong mahanap.”