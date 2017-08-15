2 naaresto sa pambubulsa ng P6M halaga ng ‘Yolanda’ aid

NAARESTO ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang dalawang lalaki na umano’y nambulsa ng P6 milyong halaga ng donasyon mula sa ibang bansa para sa biktima ng super typhoon Yolanda noong 2013.

Nahuli sina Engr. Desiderio Estinozo at Nestro Lehetemas sa Malate, Maynila kamakalawa ng hatinggabi ng mga miyembro ng Anti-Fraud Division ng NBI.

Ipinalabas ng Davao City regional trial court ang warrant of arrest laban sa dalawa na nahaharap sa kasong estafa. “I commend the efforts exerted by our NBI agents involved in this case for their arrests of the respondents. Now we can make the wheels of justice move faster,” sabi ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre.

Base sa ulat na isinumite ng NBI, ibinulsa ng dalawa ang 100,000 Euros o kabuuang P6 milyon matapos mang-hack ng mga email address ng isang non government organization (NGO) na tumutulong sa mga biktima ng Yolanda.

