Kotse nadaganan ng isang cement mixer sa QC INQUIRER.net

NADAGANAN ng isang cement mixer ang isang puting Honda sa Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City, kung saan sugatan ang apat na katao, ayon sa Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). “May tumaob na cement mixer truck sa tapat ng BJMP along Mindanao Ave., may nadaganan na kotse.4 casualties. #mmda,” sabi ni Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim sa isang tweet.

Sa ulat ng DZMM, tatlo na ang nailalabas sa napiping kotse at nadala na sa ospital.

Kinumpirma naman ng MMDA na dalawa na ang patay, bagamat hindi pa nakikilala ang mga biktima.

Samantala, nasa kustodiya na ng pulisya ang driver ng trak. Sa isang tweet, sinabi ni MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago na nangyari ang insidente sa harap ng headquarters of the Bureau of Jail and Management and Penology (BJMP) on Mindanao Avenue.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.