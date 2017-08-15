Twitter party para sa KissMarc binonggahan ng fans By Djan Magbanua

Twitter was set ablaze ng mag-celebrate online ang KissMarc fandom para sa unang anibersaryo ng kanilang mga idolo. Isa sa top trending topic ang tag na KISSMARC1Year OfBlessings bilang pagpugay sa loveteam nila Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo. Happy Anniversary, KissMarcs! 🙂 KISSMARC1Year OfBlessings — TROPANG KISSERS 💋 (@TropangKissers) August 15, 2017 been reading that despite all the humps along the way u r still here standing tall congrats.. KISSMARC1Year OfBlessings — mai_kiss (@hugsnkisses17) August 15, 2017 Tadtad ng photos ang Twitterverse. Ang iba naman gumagawa ng sarili nilang edited photos para ihayag ang pagmamahal nila sa KissMarc. Isang fan naman ang nag reminisce about sa mga nangyari this past year kay Kisses. The more I knew Kisses the more she captured my heart. She's so humble kahit mayaman, so brainy at very kind pa KISSMARC1Year OfBlessings — Emma Granger (@superkdkd) August 15, 2017 It's good to reminisce but I want to skip the part when K was crying & hurting over M. Her first brokenheart 🙁 KISSMARC1Year OfBlessings — Emma Granger (@superkdkd) August 15, 2017 Suportado ng fans both sina Kisses and Marco lalo na sa kanilang pagpasok sa Wansapanataym Presents: Super Ving. Ang trending loving na ito ay magkakaroon din ng pelikula along with Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber entitled Loving In Tandem. Ang tanong ng iba ay kung may namamagitan na ba talaga sa kanilang dalawa lalo na’t pinansin ng fans. sa isang video interview ng BANDERA sa nakaraang The Eddys Awards, na nabanggit ni Kisses na malamig daw ang kamay ni Marco. Senyales daw ito na umaabot na sa point na holding hands ang dalawa. One photo even captured Marco sa The Eddys Night assisting Kisses with her gown na sobrang kinakiligan ng fans. Sa Instagram post naman ni Marco Gallo sinabi nyang ‘cheerleader’ nya si Kisses. I think I found my self a cheerleader ❤️ A post shared by Marco Gallo (@marcogalloc) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:34am PDT In which Kisses reply was: Susss! @marcogalloc

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.