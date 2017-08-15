Magkapatid na Parojinog, 11 negatibo sa droga INQUIRER.net

NEGATIBO sa droga ang magkapatid na sina Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog Echaves at Reynaldo Jr. sa droga kasama ang 11 iba pa, ayon sa Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory.

“Screening test conducted on the urine specimens of the arrested living persons have negative result for methamphetamine and THC- metabolites, both dangerous drugs,” sabi ni Superintendent Ramos Bergonia, ng Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory.

Kabilang sa iba pang mga nag-negatibo sa droga matapos isailalim sa urine samples na nakolekya noong Hulyo 31 ay sina Lucky Bendong, Cristthofel Margaha, Juan Segismundo, Regie Robles, Federino Manon-og, Lolito Jamago, Marcilito Bitonio, Lolito Jamago, Nicolas Alburo, Jonard Arciaga, at Manuel Paran.

Naaresto ang magkapatid matapos ang isinagawang operasyon ng pulisya noong Hulyo 30, na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng kanilang tatay na si Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, kanilang nanay na si Susan, at 14 na iba pa.

Kinasuhan ang dalawa ng drug trafficking at illegal possession of firearms.

