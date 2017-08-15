21 umanong sangkot sa droga napatay sa isang araw sa Bulacan AP

SINABI ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa Bulacan na 21 ang napatay na mga sangkot sa droga matapos ang sunod-sunod na operasyon sa Bulacan. SINABI ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa Bulacan na 21 ang napatay na mga sangkot sa droga matapos ang sunod-sunod na operasyon sa Bulacan. Idinagdag ng mga opisyal na ito na ang pinakamataas na bilang ng mga napatay sa isang araw mula nang inilunsad ni Pangulong Duterte ang gera kontra droga noong Hulyo noong isang taon. Sinabi ni Senior Superintendent Romeo M. Caramat Jr., Bulacan police director, na umabot sa 21 ang patay, samantalang 64 ang naaresto sa nakalipas na 24 oras na operasyon sa lalawigan. Idinagdag ng mga pulis na nanlaban ang mga suspek sa mga umaarestong mga opisyal. Base sa rekord ng pulis, umabot na sa 3,264 umano’y sangkot sa droga ang napapatay sa pakikipaglaban sa mga pulis. Mahigit 2,000 iba pa ang namatay sa homicide, kasama na ang pag-atake ng riding-in-tandem.

