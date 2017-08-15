Engkuwentro sa Leyte; NPA camp nakubkob By John Roson Bandera

Nabawi ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang isang kampo ng New People’s Army matapos makasagupa ang mga kasapi ng rebeldeng grupo sa Burauen, Leyte, Martes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Naengkuwentro ng mga miyembro ng Army 78th Infantry Battalion ang aabot sa 20 rebeldeng nagkuta sa Brgy. Roxas dakong alas-10, ayon sa ulat ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Tumagal nang 20 minuto ang palitan ng putok. Walang naiulat na nasawi o nasugatan sa mga kawal. Di pa mabatid kung may casualty sa mga rebelde, na umatras patungong hilaga. Nakatagpo ang mga sundalo ng isang sako ng bigas, back pack, mga subersibong dokumento, at personal na kagamitan sa nakubkob na kampo, ayon sa ulat.

