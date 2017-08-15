Kris napikon, naimbyerna sa balita tungkol kay Bimby

Kris Aquino was miffed. Kaya todo ang rant niya sa kanyang Instagram account.

It seems na-bad trip siya sa headline ng isang news publication. At imbiyerna siya particularly sa entertainment editor nito dahil sa story about her son, Bimby.

Mukhang iniintriga kasi ang hindi pagdalo sa birthday ng anak ni James Yap sa kanyang Italian girlfriend na si Michela Cazzola.

Ayon sa post, mukhang napuno lang si Kris. She even cited na marami na raw siyang pinalagpas na balita about her pero ngayon tungkol na sa anak nya ay hindi na nya pwedeng hindi sagutin.

“@therealrickylo Marami na kong pinalampas na mga binalita mo about me because I figured for as long as ‘di ko na lang patulan- ‘di na hahaba pa ang issue. I also reminded myself about all the times you showed me compassion… Pero pag mga bata na ang nasa HEADLINE, like any parent- I am PROTESTING: FOUL & UNCALLED FOR. Here are some valid points any parent, whether celebrity or private citizen can identify with especially when navigating the difficult road of moving forward, being positive and trying our best to be mature for a healthy environment for our children.