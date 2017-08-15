Kris napikon, naimbyerna sa balita tungkol kay Bimby

Kris Aquino was miffed. Kaya todo ang rant niya sa kanyang Instagram account.
It seems na-bad trip siya sa headline ng isang news publication. At imbiyerna siya particularly sa entertainment editor nito dahil sa story about her son, Bimby.
Mukhang iniintriga kasi ang hindi pagdalo sa birthday ng anak ni James Yap sa kanyang Italian girlfriend na si Michela Cazzola.
Ayon sa post, mukhang napuno lang si Kris. She even cited na marami na raw siyang pinalagpas na balita about her pero ngayon tungkol na sa anak nya ay hindi na nya pwedeng hindi sagutin.
@therealrickylo Marami na kong pinalampas na mga binalita mo about me because I figured for as long as 'di ko na lang patulan- 'di na hahaba pa ang issue. I also reminded myself about all the times you showed me compassion… Pero pag mga bata na ang nasa HEADLINE, like any parent- I am PROTESTING: FOUL & UNCALLED FOR. Here are some valid points any parent, whether celebrity or private citizen can identify with especially when navigating the difficult road of moving forward, being positive and trying our best to be mature for a healthy environment for our children. 1. Why steal the spotlight from an innocent 1 year old child's birthday celebration with such a teleserye like headline? It's MJ's day- not Bimb's… 2. Why rely on an event organizer's account of who confirmed and who didn't? 3. Why make a "drama" of the relationship between 2 brothers when 1 of them is barely a toddler and their mothers are okay and in regular communication? 4. Most importantly, why bring "intrigue" on a 10 year old boy who has never done you harm? I believe it's time to review Republic Act No. 7610 signed by the 9th Congress from June 17, 1992: AN ACT PROVIDING FOR STRONGER DETERRENCE AND SPECIAL PROTECTION AGAINST CHILD ABUSE, EXPLOITATION AND DISCRIMINATION, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES 5. And lastly- when 2 mothers are living peaceful lives & communicating privately because it is in the best interest of their sons, why do you make that hard to maintain because now we have no choice but to post in order for our children to be seen in the right light? NAKAKAPIKON KASI ANAK KO ANG HINEADLINE without trying to get our side of the story- madali akong mahanap, so many of your Philippine Star officemates have direct communication w/ my family-oh yeah, kung tinawagan nga pala ko, eh di walang maintrigang headline. Touch me & you won't get a reaction- I think I've proven that countless times. But write something unverified and meant to put my son in a bad light & you unleash the TIGER MOM in me. I know you are much older & I should be respectful BUT PLEASE RESPECT my rights as a MOTHER. To all Moms PLEASE LIKE if you AGREE that we'll do ALL to LOVE, PROTECT & NURTURE OUR CHILDREN. ❤️
“@therealrickylo Marami na kong pinalampas na mga binalita mo about me because I figured for as long as ‘di ko na lang patulan- ‘di na hahaba pa ang issue. I also reminded myself about all the times you showed me compassion… Pero pag mga bata na ang nasa HEADLINE, like any parent- I am PROTESTING: FOUL & UNCALLED FOR. Here are some valid points any parent, whether celebrity or private citizen can identify with especially when navigating the difficult road of moving forward, being positive and trying our best to be mature for a healthy environment for our children.
1. Why steal the spotlight from an innocent 1 year old child’s birthday celebration with such a teleserye like headline? It’s MJ’s day- not Bimb’s… 2. Why rely on an event organizer’s account of who confirmed and who didn’t?
3. Why make a “drama” of the relationship between 2 brothers when 1 of them is barely a toddler and their mothers are okay and in regular communication?
4. Most importantly, why bring “intrigue” on a 10 year old boy who has never done you harm? I believe it’s time to review Republic Act No. 7610 signed by the 9th Congress from June 17, 1992: AN ACT PROVIDING FOR STRONGER DETERRENCE AND SPECIAL PROTECTION AGAINST CHILD ABUSE, EXPLOITATION AND DISCRIMINATION, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES
5. And lastly- when 2 mothers are living peaceful lives & communicating privately because it is in the best interest of their sons, why do you make that hard to maintain because now we have no choice but to post in order for our children to be seen in the right light? NAKAKAPIKON KASI ANAK KO ANG HINEADLINE without trying to get our side of the story- madali akong mahanap, so many of your Philippine Star officemates have direct communication w/ my family-oh yeah, kung tinawagan nga pala ko, eh di walang maintrigang headline. Touch me & you won’t get a reaction- I think I’ve proven that countless times. But write something unverified and meant to put my son in a bad light & you unleash the TIGER MOM in me. I know you are much older & I should be respectful BUT PLEASE RESPECT my rights as a MOTHER. To all Moms PLEASE LIKE if you AGREE that we’ll do ALL to LOVE, PROTECT & NURTURE OUR CHILDREN. ❤️
~ Kris”
Yan ang mahabang post nya sa kanyang Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94