Fanny Serrano binastos ng stylist, dinisenyong damit pinakialaman By Alex Brosas Bandera

WAS makeover queen and fashion designer Fanny Serrano nabastos ng isang stylist? Nag-rant kasi siya sa kanyang Facebook account niya recently. Almost pleadingly, he said, “Pakiusap lang po sa mga personal stylist ng mga artista…never nyo pakialaman ang original na creation ng isang designer! Please!” “Kung hindi carry ng alaga nyong artista ang hiniram na gown, eh di, hwag nyo na lang piliting ipasuot at paikot-ikutin ang original na creation ng designer…para lang kumita kayo! Hwag naman po…pls lang po…Peace!” dagdag pa niya. Ang daming kumampi kay Fanny dahil nasa katwiran naman siya. “Tama ka ms, fanny!” “Very well said tita fanny…minsan nakakabastos talaga.” “True na true yan..nagmamagaling din kz ibang stylist feeling mas marunong pa sila sa gumawa ng gown.” “Hay… Meron talagang mga ganyan walang respect.” “Hindi Personal Stylist ang tawag sa kanila kundi Wanna be Designer and Mahaderang stylist. Lol.”

So, sino kaya ang mahaderang stylist at sino ang celebrity?

