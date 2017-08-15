Marian banal, walang kasalanan, perfect; tagabuhay ng mga starlet

“C Marian Rivera TAGA BUHAY ng career ng mga STARLET ng @gmanetwork.”
‘Yan ang nakakatawang aria ng isang fan ni Marian Something.
The ardent fan said na “I’m sure it’s not envy or jealousy that Marian feels towards Andrea Torres, it’s ANNOYANCE and EXASPERATION for being used for publicity, again and again and again.”
Before that, the fan enumerated celebrities with whom Marian had a fight with (whether imagined or real) and cited Bella Padilla, Carla Abellana, Sam Pinto, Heart Evangelista and Andrea Torres.
For the fan, Marian is BANAL, WALANG KASALANAN, PERPEKTO, WALANG MALI. The fan even went to the point of accusing Marianita’s nemesis of using her idol for publicity. Manggagamit daw ang ilan sa mga Kapuso stars na tinutukoy niya.
Teka lang, ha, why would they do that? Halos lahat naman sila ay nakapag-aral and well-bred so that’s highly unthinkable.
At sino naman kaya ang maglalakas-loob na labanan ang idol mo, e, balitang malakas nga siya sa network.paboran kapag
And bear in mind that Andrea is the one being asked about her issue with Marian. She didn‘t say anything derogatory about your idol, ‘no! In fact, sa kanyang mga interview, lagi niyang sinasabi na nagtatrabaho lang siya at ayaw niya nang kaaway.
One more thing, ang sinasabi mong publicity ay para sa promotion ng bagong teleserye ni Dingdong Dantes who happens to be Marian’s husband.
Why would celebrities use Marian, eh, hindi naman siya ang biggest and most popular celebrity there is today sa showbiz?
