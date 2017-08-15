Jaclyn Jose naaksidente sa banyo, inoperahan sa braso By Jun Nardo Bandera

KAYA pala naka-cast ang kanang braso ni Jaclyn Jose sa presscon recently ng Alyas Robin Hood ay dahil naaksidente ito sa banyo. Na-fracture raw ang kanyang braso dahil ito ang ginamit niyang pantukod nang madulas siya sa kanilang CR. Nagbabakasyon daw siya noon sa Laguna nang maganap ang insidente. “Kailangan akong i-surgery dahil medyo malaki ‘yung ng fracture niya. Tapos nilagyan nila ng titanium. Kaya ang dapat na bonggang bakasyon ko, ayun, dusa. Naoperahan ako, I stayed in the hospital ng ilang days din,” sabi pa ng award-winning actress na muli ngang mapapanood sa Alyas Robin Hood 2.

