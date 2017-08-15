Dingdong binigyan ng b-day surprise si Marian, naging emosyonal dahil sa napanood na video By Jun Nardo Bandera

OVERLOAD ang kaligayahang nadama ni Marian Rivera kaugnay ng 33th birthday niya last Aug. 12.

Unang nagbigay ng sorpresa ang asawang si Dingdong Dantes. Dinala siya sa isang restaurant at pagpasok niya sa isang room, nagkantahan ng “Happy Birthday” ang ilang kaibigan. Present sa selebrasyon ang loving couple na sina Ai Ai delas Alas, Ana Feleo, Chynna Ortaleza, director Mike Tuviera, manager ni Marian na si Rams David at iba pa. Then, nitong sa Sunday PinaSaya, nagpamalas si Yan Yan ng pagiging Queen of the Dancefloor sa sayaw niyang sinamahan ng tumbling at pasirku-sirko, huh! Ang nakasundot ng puso ng GMA Primetime Queen ay ang pagbati sa video ng mga taong natulungan niya sa Smile Train, Little People of the Philippines, ‘yung Persons With Disability at doctors sa Philipine General Hospital kaugnay ng adbokasiya niya sa breastfeeding. Anytime naman, pasasayahin ni Marian ang fans niya sa pagbabalik niya sa primetime sa series niyang Super Ma’am.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.