Anak ni Joey Marquez itinalagang HUDCC deputy secretary general Bandera

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte ang anak ni Joey Marquez na si Jeremy Marquez bilang Deputy Secretary General ng Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Anak ni Joey si Jeremy kay Francesca Siron.

Ipinanganak si Jeremy noong Oktubre 10, 1979.

Nagsilbi rin siya bilang barangay captain ng BF Homes sa Parañaque City ng tatlong taon. Tumakbo siyang vice mayor noong 2016 bagamat natalo.

Naging mayor naman ng Paranaque si Joey.

Marami nang artista ang naitalaga ni Duterte sa gobyerno, kabilang na sina Aiza Seguerra bilang Chair ng National Youth Commission, ang misis niyang si Liza Dino, na siyang Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson.

