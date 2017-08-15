JC nag-sorry kay Daniel: Nadala kami sa laro! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

HINDI inakala ng The Better Half star na si JC de Vera na ganu’n pala katindi ang intensity ng Star Magic All-Star Basketball Game. First time kasi niyang sumali rito at hindi nga maiiwasan na magkaroon ng pisikalan sa paglalaro. Balitang nagkasakitan sila ni Daniel Padilla sa kasagsagan ng laro na ginanap sa Araneta Coliseum nitong Linggo. Sabi ni JC sa interview ng ABS-CBN, “Sobrang intense pala sila no? First time ko maglaro. Wala ako last time. Hindi ko in-expect na ganun pala sila ka-intense. Pati ako nadala sa emotions.” “Kay DJ nag-sorry ako, sabi ko, ‘Sorry, bro tumaas ang emosyon ko.’ Sabi niya, ‘Hindi ayos lang basketball lang yan.’ Tapos after ng game nag-sorry uli ako sabi ko, ‘Pasensya na hindi ko alam na ganito kayo ka intense.’ But in the end it’s a fun game,” kuwento ni JC. Dagdag pa niya, “Wala naman maayos na, nagkausap kami kaagad, pareho lang kaming nadala sa laro.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.