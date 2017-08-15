Jamie Rivera 30 years na sa showbiz, may bonggang concert Bandera

MAGDIRIWANG si Jamie Rivera ng kanyang ika-30 taon sa showbiz sa pamamagitan ng isang bonggang show, ang “Hey It’s Me, Jamie! 30 Years The Concert” na magaganap sa Music Museum sa Set. 8, 8 p.m.. Tampok sa Star Events production na ito ang iba’t ibang musika ng dating “Miss Saigon” actress na hindi tulad ng karamihan sa mga mang-aawit na nananatili sa isang genre, ang tatlong dekada niya sa showbiz ay markado ng iba-ibang klase ng awitin: love songs, awitin para sa anak at pamilya, at bigating inspirational hits. Call Ticketworld (891-9999) or Music Museum (721-6726) for inquiries.

