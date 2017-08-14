Anak ni Randy Santiago na si Ryan pumanaw sa edad na 24 Inquirer

SUMAKABILANG-buhay na si Ryan Leonardo Santiago, anak ng singer/actor na si Randy Santiago. Si Ryan ay namatay nitong Linggo, siya ay 24-anyos. Iniwan ni Ryan ang kanyang ama at ina na si Marilou Coronel, at dalawang kapatid na sina Raphael at Raiko. Sa mensaheng ibinahagi sa Facebook ng kapatid ni Randy na si Reily, sinabi nito na pumanaw si Ryan ng “peaceful and painless.” “Our family and friends will terribly miss his infectious smile, funny jokes and his great fashion style.” Una nang na-diagnosed si Ryan multiple sclerosis, isang sakit na di nagagamot at nagko-cause ng nerve damage at naapektuhan nito ang utak at spinal cord ng meron nito. Estudyante si Ryan ng De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde.

