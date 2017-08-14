Budget ng 49 gov’t hospital tinapyasan

Kinuwestyon ng mga kongresista ang pagtapyas ng Department of Health (DOH) sa budget ng 49 pampublikong ospital sa susunod na taon.

Sinabi ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate na ang pagbawas ng budget ay taliwas sa direktiba ni Pangulong Duterte na alagaan ang mga mahihirap.

Ayon kay Zarate binawasan ng P1.488 bilyon ang budget ng Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses ng mga ospital sa 2018.

“He (Duterte) had been critical of people lining up outside hospitals, camping at the gates of hospitals even before the day breaks, just to get medical attention. The cutback of P1.488 billion on public hospital’s MOOE runs against this directive,” ani Zarate.

Kabilang sa tinapyasan ng budget ang Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (P144.741 milyon), Bicol Sanitarium (24.024 milyon) Amai Pakpak Medical Center sa Marawi (P33.315 milyon), Davao regional Hospital (P55.120 milyon) at Southern Philippines Medical Center (P270.823 milyon).

“These hospitals cater to the poorest patients in the regions and provinces. Kung talagang may malasakit ang administrasyon, and the DOH is implementing this call, di na dapat natin hayaang animo namamalimos ang ating public hospitals for adequate budget,” ani Zarate.

Ikinadismaya naman ni Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao dahil napakalaki umano ng budget ng Department of National Defense pero kinaltasan naman ang pondo ng mga government hospital.

“It is appearing that the 2018 budget is more for death and destruction, than preserving and improving the lives of the people, and we had a glimpse of that on how the AFP destroyed Marawi City and launched aerial strikes on farmer communities in Mindanao,” ani Casilao.

Ang DND ay mayroong P145 bilyong pondo para sa 2018 bukod pa sa P25 bilyong Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program fund nito.

Ang DOH ay mayroong P104.72 bilyong budget para sa 2018, mas mataas ng P8.33 bilyon sa budget ngayong taon.