Jeep sumalpok sa poste; 1 patay, 2 kritikal By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang babae habang malubhang nasugatan ang dalawa pang tao nang sumalpok ang sinakyan nilang jeepney sa poste ng kuryente sa Daraga, Alba kaninang umaga. Dinala pa sa ospital si Sheena Aycocho, 30, pero di na umabot nang buhay, ayon sa ulat ng Albay provincial police. Nilulunasan pa ang 74-anyos na jeepney driver na si Rogelio Niscio at isa pang pasahero na si Adelaida Jacob, 59, dahil sa matinding pinsalang tinamo. Minamaneho ni Niscio ang jeep (NXV-239) sa bahagi ng National Road na sakop ng Purok 3, Brgy. Kimantong, dakong alas-10, nang biglang sumalpok ang sasakyan sa isang poste ng kuryente. Pababa at pakurba ang naturang bahagi ng kalsada, at lumabas sa imbestigasyon na nagloko ang preno ng jeep kaya nawalan ng kontrol sa sasakyan ang driver, ayon sa pulisya. (John Roson)

