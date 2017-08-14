Bagong strain ng bird flu virus minomonitor By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

MASUSING binabantayan ng Department of Health ang bird flu virus sa pangamba na mag-mutate ito at baka makahawa na sa tao. Sa ambush interview sa Kamara, sinabi ni Health Asec. Eric Tayag na mayroong mga kaso na nahawa ng sakit ang tao bagamat konti lamang ito. “Kaya binabantayan po namin yan kasi maaring yan po ang pagsimulan ng bagong strain ng Influenza virus na kung saan pag nag-mutate po maaari ng mahawa ang maraming tao kaya iniingatan po natin na huwag kumalat yung bird flu virus,” ani Tayag. Si Tayag ay nasa Kamara para sa pagdinig ng budget ng Department of Health para sa 2018. “Maaari pong makuha ng tao ang sakit pero bihira lamang po at pag makukuha ang sakit nagiging matindi po ang sintomas o pagkakasakit. Eto ay pagkakaroon ng mataas na lagnat, ubo, sipon. Para din pong human influenza,” dagdag pa ni Tayag. Sa mga taong nahawa ng bird flu, 60 porsyento ang namatay pero wala pa umano silang nano-monitor na Filipino na nahawa ng sakit. Payo ni Tayag kailangang lutuin ng mabuti ang manok at itlog bago kainin. Sa ulat na bumaba ang benta ng manok, sinabi ni Tayag na ito ay dahil hindi nakararating ang tamang impormasyon sa publiko. “Ang paghina ng benta (ng manok) ay dahil hindi nakararating ang tamang impormasyon sa ating mga kababayan kaya itong binibigay naming public health advisory sa mga kababayan natin ay sana makatulong sapagkat ang pagkain ng manok ay hindi nakakahawa ng sinasabing bird flu.”

