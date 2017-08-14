Ex-Basilan mayor guilty sa graft; contribution ng mga empleyado sa GSIS di ni-remit By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

GUILTY ang hatol ng Sandiganbayan Fourth Division laban sa isang dating mayor sa Basilan dahil sa hindi ini-remit na kontribusyon ng mga empleyado ng munisipyo sa Government Service Insurance System. Si ex-Lantawan Mayor Tahira Ismael at municipal treasurer Aida Ajijon ay hinatulan ng anim na taon pagkakakulong sa kasong graft at dagdag na dalawang taon sa paglabag sa GSIS Law. Sila ay pinagmumulta rin ng tig-P3,000 at bawal ng humawak ng posisyon sa gobyerno. Ang kaso ay nag-ugat sa reklamo ng Sangguniang Bayan ng Lantawan matapos nilang malaman na nabigo ang munisipyo na i-remit ang kontribusyon sa GSIS mula Hulyo 2001 hanggang Pebrero 2003. – Leifbilly Begas

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.