P200M jackpot sa Ultra Lotto 6/58 nakaabang By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

TATAWID na sa P200 million mark ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola nito sa Martes. Inaasahan naman na aabot sa P156 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 na kasunuran nitong bobolahin. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nanalo sa P197.7 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto noong Linggo kung saan lumabas ang winning number combination na 03-47-30-35-16-08. Nanalo naman ng tig-P64,230 ang 20 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,240 ang 825 mananaya na nakaka-apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 18,014 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Sa bola naman ng Super Lotto, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 07-38-42-29-48-02 kaya walang nakakuha sa P150 milyong jackpot prize nito. Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang 70 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,270 ang 960 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 20,700 na nakatatlong numero.

