Christian Bables umani muli ng papuri sa MMK bilang macho dancer By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

UMANI na naman ng papuri mula sa mga viewers at netizens ang pagganap ni Gawad Urian Best Supporting Actor Christian Bables sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon sa Maalaala Mo Kaya last Saturday. Ginampanan ni Christian ang role bilang si Ben, isang macho dancer na hindi tanggap ang kabuuan ng kanyang pagkatao. Namulat si Ben sa isang buhay na magulo at puno ng panghuhusga dala na rin ng mundong ginagalawan ng kanyang inang si Helen Vela (Gloria Diaz) at kapatid na si Princess Punzalan (Ritz Azul). Dahil nasa kanila ang mga mata ng publiko, hindi naiwasan makatanggap siya ng kaliwa’t kanang pangungutya tungkol sa kanyang pisikal na itsura lalo na sa pagiging anak niya sa labas na nagsanhi ng pagkawala ng kanyang bilib sa sarili. Gayunpaman, naging sandigan ni Ben ang kanyang pamilya sa lahat ng kanyang mga pangarap at pagsubok sa buhay. Ang bongga ng first guesting ni Christian sa MMK, huh! Noon pa namin naririnig ang kwento ng buhay ng youngest brother ni Princess kaya hindi namin pinalampas ang kabuuan ng kwento sa award-winning program ni Charo Santos. Ang nasabing episode ay sa direksyon ni Raz dela Torre at sa panulat ni Shugo Praico. Ang MMK ay pinamumunuan ng Star Creatives COO na si Malou Santos.

