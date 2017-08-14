Billy: Walang swapangan sa relasyon namin ni Coleen!

PANALO ang unang dalawang episode ng bagong talent show ng ABS-CBN na Little Big Shots last weekend hosted by our very own international star Billy Crawford.

Ang gagaling ng mga batang nagpakitang-gilas sa stage ng LBS, iba’t ibang talento, maliliit na bagets pero ang lalaki ng mga talent. Hindi rin matatawaran ang galing ni Billy bilang host ng programa.

Sa nakaraang presscon ng Little Big Shots tinanong namin si Billy kung saan siya humuhugot ng rapport with the children considering na wala pa siyang anak, to have that kind of experience dealing with kids especially on-cam.

“Sa bata,” diin niya. “Alam mo, talagang saludong-saludo ako, sa researchers namin dahil natagpuan nila ang mga batang ito, na talagang magugulat ka na lang sa mga pinaggagawa nila.”

Wala rin daw siyang ideya na kaya siya napili ng Warner Brothers na siyang may ari ng franchise show sa US ay dahil kilala siya ng mga bata. Not even his international career ang ‘di niya itinuturing na dahilan nang pagpili sa kanya to host the show.

“No, I don’t think it has something to do with that kasi it took a while for them to decide kung ano talaga. And maganda naman ng ginawa ng management and staff sa akin, hindi talaga nila sinabi sa akin kung ano ang rason kung bakit. Basta sinabi nila, Warner-Brothers, the franchise, wants you to host the show, and that’s it,” tugon ng TV host-actor.

Natawa naman si Billy when we said to him na mababansagan na siya ngayon bilang Steve Harvey of the Philippines, “Baka magkamali ako, ah? Baka ang mai-announce ko ibang bata. Ha-hahahaha!”

Kapansin-pansin naman ang kakaibang look at kagwapuhan ni Billy habang nagho-host ng show based on the taped episodes na ipinapanood sa members of the press during the grand presscon ng Little Big Shots na mapapanood tuwing Sabado at Linggo ng gabi.

“Ang pangit ko dito, ‘no? Ha-hahaha! Baka in-love lang kayo sa bata. Hindi sa akin,” biro ni Billy.

Dalawang beses na raw nakadalaw sa taping ng LBS ang kanyang fiancée na si Coleen Garcia. Sa presscon din ng LBS nabanggit ni Billy na may date na raw next year ang wedding nila ni Coleen.

“Uh, pareho kaming hands-on. Siguro it really takes two to tango. So, it really depends on what we want,” aniya.

Since pareho raw silang Born Again Christians namimili na raw sila ng pastor na mag-o-officiate ng wedding nila. Ni-reveal ni Billy na nagkakaroon sila ng disgareements ni Coleen while planning the wedding.

“Ang natutunan namin ni Coleen is how to compromise. Hindi na ‘yung, you know, what I want, what she wants, ‘yung ganito, ganyan. Walang swapang sa relationship na ‘to. We’re trying to just please both of us kung ano talaga ang gusto namin for that celeb (celebration).”

Sa palagay niya, anong klaseng husband and wife sila ni Coleen? “Hindi ko siguro alam kung anong klaseng husband ako or what, you know, what Coleen as a wife? Pero as my goal, para sa akin is I want to be the best husband that I can be for my wife. And I’m sure Coleen is doing the same thing.”