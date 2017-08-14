Toni sa tsismis kina Erich at Paul: Feeling ko wala naman!

Nagsalita na si Toni Gonzaga tungkol sa isyu sa pagitan ng kanyang asawang si direk Paul Soriano at Erich Gonzales. Si Erich kasi ang bida sa bagong movie na idinidirek ni Paul.
“Sabi niya (Paul) sa akin, ‘I think people are gonna make an issue about me and Erich just like how they did to me with ‘Thelma’ and Maja (Salvador) before. Sabi niya, ‘I guess it’s inevitable because Erich already talked to me and she said that some people are bashing her, messaging her,’” ani Toni sa isang panayam.
So far, wala naman daw siyang napi-feel na “something fishy”, “Ewan ko ha, siyempre hindi tayo magsasalita, ayaw natin magsalita ng tapos, but we always lift it up to God na sana huwag kaming dumaan sa ganu’ng pagsubok or trial. Naniniwala kasi ako sa intuition. So pinakiramdaman ko so far wala pa naman. Baka next month tingnan ko anong mapi-feel ko. Pero ngayon wala naman, wala naman.”
