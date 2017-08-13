Aftershock sa Batangas

Dalawang malakas na aftershock ang naramdaman sa Batangas ngayong umaga. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang magnitude 4.9 lindol alas-1:51 ng umaga. Ang sentro nito ay 17 kilometro sa kanluran ng Nasugbu at may lalim na 161 kilometro. Alas-2:02 ng umaga ay naramdaman naman ang magnitude 3.5 lindol. Ang sentro nito ay 21 kilometro sa kanluran ng Nasugbu. At may lalim itong 166 kilometro. Noong Biyernes ay niyanig ng magnitude 6.3 lindol ang Nasugbu. Naramdaman ang pagyanig sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.