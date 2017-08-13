700 pamilya nawalan ng tahanan sa sunog sa Malabon City INQUIRER.net

TINATAYANG 700 pamilya ang nawalan ng bahay matapos sumiklab ang sunog sa isang komunidad ng mga informal-settlers sa Malabon City kagabi. Tinatayang 300 mga bahay ang naabo sa Remedios st., Barangay Maysilo, Malabon City, ayon sa ulat. Nilamon ng makapal na itim na usok ang isang bahagi ng lugar kung saan gawa sa magagaang materyales ang mga bahay ganap na alas-7 ng gabi. Umabot agad sa ika-apat na alarma ang sunog ganap na alas-7:42 ng gabi at umabot sa Task Force Alpha ganap na alas-9:13 ng gabi.

Idineklarang kontrolado na ang ganap na alas-9:28 ng gabu at tuluyang naapula ganap na alas-10:38 ng gabi.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.