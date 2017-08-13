Palasyo tiniyak na bantay sarado sa bird flu sa bansa

TINIYAK ng Palasyo na patuloy ang pagmomonitor ng pamahalaan para matiyak ang kalidad at tamang presyo ng mga poultry product matapos namang ihayag ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang pagpatay sa libo-libong mga manok sa Pampanga.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokersperson Ernesto Abella na naniniwala ang Malacanang na mabilis naman ang pagkilos ng Department of Agriculture para matiyak na hindi na kumalat ang bird flu virus.

“Concerned government agencies are now looking at businesses that might take advantage of the situation and are monitoring the price of raw and processed chicken meat in the markets,” sabi ni Abella.

Nauna nang inihayag ang state of calamity sa Pampanga matapos maitala ang unang kaso ng avian flu sa San Luis.

“While we assure the public that there would be no price increase in chicken meat as there is only one area affected by the avian flu, we must see to it that uncontaminated meat is sold in the markets,” dagdag ni Abella.

Sinabi ni Pinol na posibleng umabot sa isang milyon ang papataying manok sa Pampanga para hindi na kumalat sa iba pang lugar.