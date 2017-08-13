Sigaw ng netizen: Sharon feeling api, pikon, pekeng kaligayahan

“DON’T worry about what I’m doing, worry about what you’re worrying about what I’m doing.”

‘Yan ang message ni Sharon Cuneta sa kanyang bashers na nilagyan niya ng caption na ganito: “Dedicated to all bashers who follow my career naman…Teynk yu!!! HAHAHAHA!”

She posted that siguro out of EXASPERATION sa mga bashers niyang ayaw siyang tantanan. Of late kasi, parang lahat na lang ay ginagawang issue kay Mega. Lahat tuloy pinapatulan niya lalo pa’t nadadamay ang kanyang asawang si Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. Kaya lang, in so doing ay mas lalo pa siyang na-bash.

“Hay Mega, ikaw ang annoying and papansin all the time. Real time, as in. Always may pinaglalaban na busy, may projects, may ganito ganyan. Duh!”

“Feeling daming bashers. Feeling sikat pa rin. Mas maraming bashers ang asawa mo uy.”

“Feeling teenager pa rin cya. Grow up na, Mega.”

“She’s so full of herself. Hahahaha! As if the world revolves around her eh pinagtitripan lang naman sya ng bashers kc patola to the max. Can’t accept na nadi disrespect sya wala kc nung time nya noon…well iba na po Mega.”

“Bes, mag back-read ka sa mga ubod ng habang posts ni Sharon. ‘Yun ang reason kaya siya palaging pinupuna. Mayabang, mapagmataas, fake happiness, feeling api, feeling taken advantage, pikon sa pagkatalo sa The Voice – ‘yan ang mga tema ng mga posts niya. Walang nagba-bash. Siya mismo ang nag-aattract ng negativity.”