Dingdong vs Coco: tuloy na ang matinding bakbakan By Jun Nardo Bandera



Tapatang Dingdong Dantes at Coco Martin ang magaganap sa pagsisimula ng Alyas Robin Hood ng GMA Primetime King bukas, Aug. 14. After ng 24 Oras, ang action-drama ni Dong na ang mapapanood sa GMA Telebabad kasunod ang Mulawin vs. Ravena at I Heart Davao. Siguradong curious na ang mga manonood kung ano naman ang bagong ihahain at ihahandog ng Alyas Robin Hood sa pagbabalik nito sa primetime. Makakasama rin dito ang mga dating members ng cast na sina Jaclyn Jose, Andrea Torres, Paolo Contis, at Rey PJ Abellana. Ang mga bagong pasok na karakter naman ay pangungunahan nina Solenn Heussaff, Jay Manalo, Edu Manzano at marami pang iba, sa direksyon pa rin ni Dominic Zapata. Sa susunod na linggo, Aug. 21, kung hindi mababago, bagong putahe naman ang handog ng GMA dahil mapapanood na ang My Korean Jagiya ni Heart Evangelista kasama ang Korean actor na si Alexander Lee.

