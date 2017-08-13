Vhong naghahanda na sa proposal: Ang panahon kasi, parang time bomb! By Ervin Santiago Bandera



PINAGHAHANDAAN na ni Vhong Navarro ang gagawing marriage proposal para sa kanyang girlfriend na si Tanya Winona Bautista. “Sabi ko naman wala ng iba. Gusto ko siya na talaga. Wala na akong ibang hahanapin pa dahil siguro ngayon parang ang nangyari kasi sa edad eh. “Especially sa girl, ‘yung edad talaga. Kasi yung panahon parang time bomb na eh, parang nalalapit na ‘yung oras talaga. Ako bumebuwelo lang naman talaga. Siyempre ayoko naman i-announce kung kelan, di ba? So maganda ma-surprise pa rin siya,” chika ng TV host-comedian sa nakaraang prescon ng latest movie niya under Regal Films, ang “Woke Up Like This” kasama si Lovi Poe. Nagpapasalamat si Vhong sa kanyang GF dahil napaka-patient nito, “Naiintindihan niya ako. Marami lang talagang nauna lang dahil ang hirap kung pagsasabay-sabayin ko. Baka hindi kayanin, eh. Napakasuwerte ko lang alam mo na sobrang understanding, sobrang mahal na mahal niya ako. Talagang wala ka ng hahanapin pa. Siya ang lakas ko. Marami pa akong tinatapos lang. Basta soon ‘yan (kasal). Soon!” Samantala, ngayon pa lang ay nangangamoy box-office na ang “Woke Up Like This” dahil sa trailer pa lang ng movie na idinirek ni Joel Ferrer ay tawang-tawa na ang madlang pipol. Kasama rin sa pelikula sina Dionne Monsanto, Joey Marquez, Yana Asistio, Bayani Agbayani, Raikko Matteo at Cora Waddell.

