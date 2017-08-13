Bashers supalpal kay Edward: I want to be with Maymay po!!! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

IPINAGTANGGOL ni dating PBB Lucky Season 7 housemate na si Edward Barber ang kanyang ka-loveteam na si Maymay Entrata laban sa mga bashers nito. Marami kasing nagsasabi na hindi raw bagay ang dalaga na maging ka-partner ni Edward at sinabihan pa ang binata na lumayo na kay Maymay dahil wala raw future ang kanilang tambalan. Pero to the rescue agad si Edward sa kanyang leading lady. “I wanna be with Maymay!” ‘Yan ang diretsong pahayag ng young actor sa mga haters ni Maymay. Promise pa niya sa MayWard fans, hindi siya magpapadikta sa mga kanegahang sinasabi ng ibang tao. Muli, sinabi ni Edward na isa si Maymay sa mga taong tine-treasure niya dahil kung wala raw ang dalaga ay wala rin daw siya ngayon sa showbiz. Nakiusap din ang binata na sana’y tigilan na ng mga bashers ang pang-aaway kay Maymay at umaasa siya na matatanggap din ng kanilang haters ang loveteam nila. In fairness, mas marami pa rin naman ang nagmamahal sa MayWard tandem kesa sa iilan nilang bashers na siguradong inggit lang ang pinagmulan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.